Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 129,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 186,663 shares.The stock last traded at $59.95 and had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

