Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Up 7.8%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 27,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 190,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,621,401.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,103,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

