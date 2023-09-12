Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 98,058 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

