FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,603,068 shares traded.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $559.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
