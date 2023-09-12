FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,603,068 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $559.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

