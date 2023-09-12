Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 3.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

