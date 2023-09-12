Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 147,785 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

