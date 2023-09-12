Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 147,785 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.15.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
