Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 5,967 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 202,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

