Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 9,001,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,459,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

