Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 64,157 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the quarter. Trinseo accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Trinseo worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The firm had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trinseo

Trinseo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.