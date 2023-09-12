Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,534 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,388. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.