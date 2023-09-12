Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 705 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 386,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.