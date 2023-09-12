First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,897 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 257,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,118. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $80.41.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
