Summit Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 3.2% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 11,612.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after purchasing an additional 935,365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $26,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

