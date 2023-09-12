Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for approximately 3.0% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $528,000. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MED stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 66,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a market cap of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

