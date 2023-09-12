Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFINP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
