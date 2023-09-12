Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGU traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $176.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

