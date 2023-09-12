The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 22nd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 13,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.