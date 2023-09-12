The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 22nd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 13,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.