Summit Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,464 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

VLO traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

