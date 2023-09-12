Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,544 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. 187,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

