Fiduciary Group LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 1,332,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,281. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

