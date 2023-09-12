Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 459,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,363. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

