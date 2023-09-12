Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Netflix worth $2,828,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.27. The company had a trading volume of 518,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

