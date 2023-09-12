First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,804. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

