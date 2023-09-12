UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of UnitedHealth Group worth $8,063,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $477.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,335. The company has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

