Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,936,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.07. The stock had a trading volume of 241,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,216. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

