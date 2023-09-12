Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 320 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

