Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JGH remained flat at $11.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

