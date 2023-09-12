Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 498,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,863. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

