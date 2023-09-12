BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 50,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,190. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

