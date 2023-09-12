BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 50,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,190. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
