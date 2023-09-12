Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

QQQX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 42,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,379. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.