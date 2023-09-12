BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BST traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $112,490.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $425,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

