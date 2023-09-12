BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 140,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

