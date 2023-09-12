BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.