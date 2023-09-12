Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 295,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 638.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 223,428 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

