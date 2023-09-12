Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 17,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.36.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
