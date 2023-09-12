Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JCE remained flat at $12.93 during trading on Tuesday. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,070. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

