Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JCE remained flat at $12.93 during trading on Tuesday. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,070. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
