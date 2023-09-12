BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 15,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,962. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,510,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.