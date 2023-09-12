Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE MAL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.28. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.76.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$219.65 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7097701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

