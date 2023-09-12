HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Declares Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
HFB Financial Trading Up 3.4 %
HFBA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. HFB Financial has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.75.
HFB Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HFB Financial
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.