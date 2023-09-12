American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

American Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBK remained flat at $16.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. American Bank has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get American Bank alerts:

American Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.