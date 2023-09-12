American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
American Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMBK remained flat at $16.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. American Bank has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.50.
American Bank Company Profile
