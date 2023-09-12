Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,231. The firm has a market cap of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

