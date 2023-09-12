Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

TOU traded up C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$70.00. The company had a trading volume of 202,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,475. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.45.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

