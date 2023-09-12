Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 1,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

