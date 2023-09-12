First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 38,962 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of General Dynamics worth $258,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

GD traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,770. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.