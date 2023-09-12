First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 38,962 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of General Dynamics worth $258,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %
GD traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,770. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
