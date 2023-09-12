Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Strawberry Fields REIT

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 9,000 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,005 shares in the company, valued at $696,034.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.