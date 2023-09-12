Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on October 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.10. 675,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$61.23 and a 12-month high of C$90.15. The firm has a market cap of C$94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.7925022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Insiders sold a total of 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

