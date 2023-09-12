Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 5,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $24.71.
