First Trust Advisors LP Has $420.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Aflac worth $420,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 713,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,859. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

