Family Management Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,266. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.56 and a 200 day moving average of $427.32.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
