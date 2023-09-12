Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 7.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.34. The company had a trading volume of 142,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,235. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.72 and its 200 day moving average is $542.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

